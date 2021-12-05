Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,659 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99.

