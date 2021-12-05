Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

