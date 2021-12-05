Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.