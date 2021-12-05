Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

