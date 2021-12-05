Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.