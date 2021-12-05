Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $988.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

