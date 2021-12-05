Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 185,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MRK opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

