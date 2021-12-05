Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 25.8% in November

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPNT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 655.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

