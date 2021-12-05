Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 735 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

