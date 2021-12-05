Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

