Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $519.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.17 and its 200-day moving average is $505.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,862 shares of company stock worth $23,210,000. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

