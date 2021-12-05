Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 256 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $305.73 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $342.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.67 and its 200 day moving average is $269.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.