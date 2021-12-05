Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 372 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.22 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

