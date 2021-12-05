Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,444,812. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $307.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

