Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

