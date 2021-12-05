Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $434.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

