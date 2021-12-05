O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $659.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

