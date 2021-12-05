ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 7.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

IX stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

