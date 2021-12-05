OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.60.

OSI Systems stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,336 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,575 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.