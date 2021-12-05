Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

OTSKY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,812. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

