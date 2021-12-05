Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

