Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 3,784,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

