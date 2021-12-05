Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.97. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $90.54. 1,165,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

