Oxbull.tech Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00010282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $37.52 million and $1.20 million worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

