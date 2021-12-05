OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$18.48 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

