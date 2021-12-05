Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,418 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 180,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.