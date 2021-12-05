Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,394,362 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.