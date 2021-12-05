Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

GNRC stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.