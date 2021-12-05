Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Fortive by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.