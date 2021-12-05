Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,429 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

