Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

