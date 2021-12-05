Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 218.95 ($2.86). 24,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.95 ($2.90).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.14. The company has a market cap of £5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -152.89.

About Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL)

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.

