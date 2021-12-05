Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 90.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,039,610 shares of company stock worth $197,558,516. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

