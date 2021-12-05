Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,953 shares of company stock worth $5,991,269. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

PARR stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

