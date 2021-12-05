Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBZ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

