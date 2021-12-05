Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of B2Gold worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.71 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

