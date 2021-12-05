Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.