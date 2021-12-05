Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLAKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.