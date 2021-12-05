Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.