Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 260,917.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

TDS stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

