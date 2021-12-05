Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dycom Industries worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $92.49 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.