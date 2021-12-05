Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,631.86 on Thursday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $1,084.04 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,697.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,657.83.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

