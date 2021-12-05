Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

