Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59.

