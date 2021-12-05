Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

