Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

