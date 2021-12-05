Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 217.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD opened at $134.26 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

