Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $27.32 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $27,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $203.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.24 and a 1-year high of $223.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.18.

