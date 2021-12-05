Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.