Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 971 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

